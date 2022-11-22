Eight Bears Named Academic All-District for Football

PROVIDENCE, RI – Eight senior members of the Brown football team have been named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA).

Defensive back Josh Ofili defensive end Camden Gagnon defensive lineman Brooks Jones defensive lineman Sean Kelly linebacker Malcolm Brunson Offensive lineman Lucas Ferraro Offensive lineman Hunter Folsom and quarterback/punter Michael Walsh have all earned the Honor for 2022.

In order to be eligible, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or greater and be a significant starter or reserve who has played in at least 50 percent of the current season’s games.

The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Academic All‐District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All‐America ballot. First‐, second‐ and third‐team Academic All‐America honorees will be announced in early December.

For more information about the College Sports Communicators Academic All‐District and Academic All‐America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

