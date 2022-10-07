EHF European League 2022/2023 Power Ranking







Groups for the Men’s EHF European League 2022/2023 are decided on a draw event in Vienna. Handball-Planet.com publishes the Power Ranking of the second best European competition taking into consideration the composition of the Groups and future crossing in the knock-out stage.

The biggest chances for taking the Trophy have German teams SG Flensburg Handewitt and Fuchse Berlin ahead of French team HC Montpellier and another German Frisch Auf Goppingen.

The reigning Champions Portuguese Benfica Lisbon are at the position No.6 behind local Rival Sporting Lisbon.

24. HC Motor Zaporozhye (UKR)

23. Tatra Presov (SVK)

22. Valur Reykjavik (ISL)

21. Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)

20. Aguas Santas Milaneza (POR)

19. Veszprem KKFT (HUN)

18.BM Benidorm (ESP)

17.Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN)

———————————

16. Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

15. FTC Budapest (HUN)

14. BM Granollers (ESP)

13. Skanderborg Haandbold (DEN)

12. Ystads IF (SWE)

11. Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

10. PAUC Aix en Provence (FRA)

9. RK Eurofarm Pelister Bitola (MKD)

8. RK Nexe Nasice (CRO)

7. Skjern Haandbold (DEN)

6. Benfica Lisbon (POR)

5. Sporting CP Lisbon (POR)

4. Frisch Auf Göppingen (GER)

3. Montpellier HB (FRA)

2. Füchse Berlin (GER)

1. SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)