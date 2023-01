UConn Women’s basketball 2023 signee Jana El Alfy is enrolling early and will soon join the program, CT Insider confirmed.

The details of her availability to play will be announced later. UConn had no comment on her availability.

Per El Alfy’s recent Instagram stories, the Egyptian appears to be en route to Connecticut.

El Alfy, 17, committed to UConn on Nov. 9 over offers from Michigan, NC State, Cincinnati and Maryland. While she’s always been a fan of UConn, the program was late to recruit her and didn’t reach out until this past summer. After associate head Coach Chris Dailey made the trip from Connecticut to Egypt to meet El Alfy and her family in person, El Alfy knew she wanted to be a Husky.

“I’ve always wanted to go to UConn,” El Alfy told CT Insider in December. “When they reached out to me, I was beyond happy and excited. I had a lot of offers too, but I just felt that UConn was the best place for me and that’s where I want to go.”

Her addition gives UConn 13 players on its roster this season.

El Alfy comes to Storrs with international experience. She’s attended both NBA Jr. Academies and the NBA Global Academy (where she was the second-ever woman to be invited).

El Alfy’s dad, Ehab, is the Coach of the Egyptian Senior Women’s National Team. She first represented her home country at age 15 at the Under-16 African Championships. She most recently played for Egypt in the 2022 FIBA ​​U18 African Women’s Championship last August in Madagascar. El Alfy led Egypt to a silver medal and averaged 24.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

She becomes the second player to enroll early for UConn in the last two years. Former Husky Saylor Poffenbarger enrolled a semester early in January 2021. Poffenbarger played in 12 games in the winter and spring of 2021 before transferring to Arkansas in November 2021. She did not make an appearance for UConn to start the 2021-22 season.