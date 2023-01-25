Egypt seeks World Men’s Handball Championship semifinal qualification

Africa’s last team in the 28th World Men’s Handball Championship seeks to reach the semifinal on Wednesday (Jan. 25) at 20:30 CET.

Since the start of the tournament which kicked off on January 11, Egypt delivered almost a clean sheet.

The Pharaohs won 4 of the 5 fixtures of the group stage. They only lost to Defending Champions Denmark.

This year’s World Men’s Handball Championship is taking place in Sweden and Poland.

The Egyptians eye a semi-finals qualification for the first time since 2001, when they finished fourth in France.

African handball Powerhouse

During the 27th World Men’s Handball Championship Hosted by the north African nation, the Pharaohs ended at the door of the semi-final.

As a consolation, the Egyptians made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, by defeating Germany to advance to their first ever Olympic semi-final.

They became the first African team to achieve the feat and the first non-European team in three decades.

The other Quarters scheduled on Wednesday (Jan. 25) will see:

Denmark play Hungary at 18:00 CET. Norway takes on Spain. France play Germany.

The final is set to take place on Sunday, January 29 in Stockholm.