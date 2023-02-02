Egypt part ways with manager Parrondo

The Egyptian Handball Federation has parted ways with Spanish manager Roberto García Parrondo following the end of the 2023 Handball World Championship.

Parrondo was appointed Egypt’s manager in 2019, Guiding the Pharaohs to winning the last two African Championships.

Moreover, he led Egypt to two successive seventh-place finishes in the World Championship, in addition to fourth place in the Tokyo 2022 Olympics, and a silver medal in the 2022 Mediterranean Games.

“Parrondo’s contract ends following the World Championship. He will not continue as Egypt’s manager,” Egyptian Handball Federation board member Amr Salah said to Channel One.

We studied the situation and we found out he wasn’t fully dedicated to Egypt due to his contract with a German club,”

Besides his job as Egypt’s manager, Parrondo was appointed the manager of Germany’s Melsungen in 2021 which was approved by the Egyptian Federation back then.

“We have tried to convince him following the Mediterranean games to be fully dedicated to the Egyptian team, however, he opted to renew his contract with the German club just three weeks before the start of the World Championship,” Salah continued.

“We were aiming at reaching the semi-final in the last World Championship. We have high hopes to develop Egyptian Handball that won’t be achieved without a dedicated manager,”

“We have started searching for a new manager. We are looking for a previous World, European or Olympic Champion who can benefit the Egyptian Handball,”