Egypt defeated the USA to top the World Championship group

Egypt have reached the second round of the 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship with a 100% record after a 35-16 thrashing of the USA.

The 2023 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship is currently being held in Poland and Sweden from 11 to 29 January 2023.

Qualifying as the African champions, the Pharaohs were placed in Group G alongside 2003 Champions Croatia, Morocco, and the United States.

Their opening game saw them record a historic 31–22 win over Croatia, before beating neighbors Morocco 30–19 to secure a spot in the second round.

In order to clinch the top spot and improve their chances in the second round, Egypt knew they had to beat the United States, who had two points from their opening two games.

The United States had beaten Morocco 28-27, before falling against Croatia with a heavy defeat of 40-22.

Against Egypt, they suffered yet another big defeat in a game that was totally dominated by the Pharaohs, who went up 10-3 just Midway through the first half.

Egypt took a 12-goal lead into the break (19-7), before wrapping up the tie with a 35-16 win, which became the Pharaohs’ biggest-ever win in the World Championship.

The win took Egypt’s points tally to six at the top of the group ahead of Croatia’s Clash with Morocco later today.

The Pharaohs will now also enter the second round with a total of four points, where they will face world champions Denmark, Bahrain, and Belgium.