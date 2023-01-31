Egypt and Roberto Parrondo part ways







Roberto Parrondo and Egypt parted ways after four successful years.

Contract of the Spanish Coach “won’t be extended”, as the Egyptian Handball Federation Secretary General Amr Salah told Egyptian TV channel Al-Oula.

Federation wants full-time Coach to look over the team.

“Parrondo’s contract is already over after the World Championship and he will not continue in his post,”

“Last year, we tried with the coach to concentrate full-time on the national team,” Salah said.

“But, he insisted on also coaching a German Melsungen and, unfortunately, renewed his contract with that side until 2025 – just three weeks before the World Championship,” Salah explained.

“We decided not to renew the contract especially since our target was to finish the World Championship among the top four,” he added.

“We have goals to advance further in the future, but they will not be achieved unless we have a full-time coach,” he stressed.

“We already started the search for a new foreign high-profile coach,” he concluded.

The Spanish tactician took charge of the Pharaohs in 2019.

Egypt ended fourth at Olympics 2021 with him at the helm and twice 7th at World Championship 2019&2021.