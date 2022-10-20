Efforts are to revive & promote J&K’s culture, art, literature, cinema, music: LG

Inaugurates ‘Kumaon Literary Festival’ in the UT

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday inaugurated the Kumaon Literary Festival at the Kashmir International Convention Center here.

The LG said that the festival brings together celebrated authors, poets, thinkers of the country to celebrate art, culture and literature and provides an opportunity for the people to explore new ideas and perspectives.

J&K is home to a rich literary tradition, dating back to many millennia and our quest for knowledge continues, Sinha observed.

According to an official press release, he said that “under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated efforts are being made since the last two years to revive and promote J&K’s culture, art, literature, cinema, and music.”

They said the Nation is witnessing an economic, cultural and scientific Renaissance under the leadership of PM. “Our ancient literary culture and values ​​are rich and diverse and always guided us on the path of peace, co-existence and brotherhood,” the LG added.

Terming culture as a way of life and a mirror that reflects People’s aspirations and socio-economic transformation, the LG said efforts are being made to involve local artists and people as stakeholders in maintenance and promotion of art, heritage sites, etc.

Recalling the contribution of famous Writers and thinkers from Jammu & Kashmir, the LG said “the cultural ethos of our great Nation is Deeply connected with the Jammu & Kashmir UT since time immemorial. From Storytelling to Classical Indian music, Jammu & Kashmir is the land of various creative mediums.”

There are a number of revered writers from Jammu & Kashmir, who have enriched the cultural history of India. “I believe that the past was prosperous and, I am sure that the new generation of writers will take it to greater heights,” the LG added.

He also spoke on the efforts to promote local languages ​​including Kashmiri, Pahari, Gojri, Dogri, Punjabi.

“The UT government is committed to providing the right platform to harness the potential of Talented young Writers of Jammu & Kashmir,” said the LG.

Referring to the Jammu & Kashmir’s Film Policy launched last year, the LG observed that the policy has facilitated the shooting of Films in the picturesque locations across UT and the Bollywood’s golden era of 70s-80s is making a comeback.

“The administration has started cinema halls in Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and efforts are afoot to start cinema halls in every district. Record 1.60 crore tourists had come to Jammu and Kashmir till September this year, which in itself is Testament of a vibrant Jammu & Kashmir,” Sinha added.

Dr Bibek Debroy, author, and Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, spoke on the literary, cultural and historical Legacy of Kashmir. He also threw light on the Kashmir and the Sharda Peeth connection.

Rahul Rawail, Veteran filmmaker expressed his happiness to witness the Glorious days of film making back in Kashmir.

Asha Batra, co-founder of the Kumaon Literary Festival, said that we are delighted to organize the Kashmir edition of the Kumaon Literary Festival. She also expressed gratitude to the UT government for its support to the festival.

Arhan Bagati, founder, Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), in his welcome address highlighted the objectives and vision behind the fest.

PK Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, DC Srinagar; besides eminent personalities of the literary field and film world, litterateurs, thinkers, writers, artists from across the country and UT were present.

