Effort Not Enough as Alabama Women’s Basketball loses to No. 4 LSU

Alabama came into this game with a three-game SEC winning streak, a lot of momentum and looked to stop LSU from going 20-0 on the year. When the final buzzer sounded, the Crimson Tide was at an abysmal shooting percentage, LSU had a rebounding edge, and the Tigers left 20-0 on the season after a 38 point, 89-51 win.

“The biggest positive we’re going to take away from Tonight is that it’s over at midnight,” Alabama head Coach Kristy Curry said.

The separation occurred in the second quarter, where LSU outscored Alabama 28-7. The Crimson Tide shot 16 percent from the field, and was just 1-for-8 from 3 in the quarter. The score at the half was 47-18, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by the Tigers.

Alabama looked like a nervous team early on offense, missing wide open shots and going ten-of-twenty-five on layups, with a lot of those being good looks.

“”I thought they shot the ball well and had balance throughout the score sheet,” Curry said. “We can sit here and try to figure it out — but we’re just gonna hit reset.”

Another stat that LSU dominated was points off turnovers. LSU had a 16-15 turnover advantage, but a 22-8 point differential on turnovers. 13 of those 22 points came in the second half.

LSU also dominated the paint, with a 42-22 advantage on the inside really hurting Alabama throughout the game.

Brittany Davis was held to 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting, including a 1-of-7 mark from 3. She still leads the team in points, as there was no other player in double-digits.

On a positive note, the effort on defense was there for Alabama. While 89 points looks bad, the effort was there on defense, with the Crimson Tide drawing a few charges in the first half, and the Quarters were close in the second half.

LSU’s leading scorer Angel Reese was held to just 14 points, a season low. They were able to utilize other players to score, as three other players scored over 15 points.

Karly Weathers showed a lot of hustle in her 20 minutes of play, putting up 4 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Sarah Ashlee Barker was also good in the third quarter. She had 9 points with four rebounds before fouling out early in the fourth.

Alabama will have to hit the reset before they travel to Arkansas, a team that they have struggled against as of late. If the effort displayed tonight transfers over to Fayetteville, the Crimson Tide will have a really good chance to get a win heading into its matchup against South Carolina.