Effort Not Enough as Alabama Women’s Basketball loses to No. 4 LSU

Alabama came into this game with a three-game SEC winning streak, a lot of momentum and looked to stop LSU from going 20-0 on the year. When the final buzzer sounded, the Crimson Tide was at an abysmal shooting percentage, LSU had a rebounding edge, and the Tigers left 20-0 on the season after a 38 point, 89-51 win.

“The biggest positive we’re going to take away from Tonight is that it’s over at midnight,” Alabama head Coach Kristy Curry said.

