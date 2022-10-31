Efficacy and safety of dulaglutide compared with the first-line hypoglycemic drugs in Asian patients with type 2 diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Searching results and study characteristics

The initial 457 articles were searched, and the Duplicate literature was first removed with EndNote software, then the literature was further read for screening, and finally, the 5 studies that conformed to inclusion criteria were included21,22,23,24,25. Of them, four were RCTs, and one was an observational retrospective study. A total of 2344 Asian T2DM patients, mainly from Asian countries and regions, including China, Japan, India, Korea, and Taiwan, were involved. Dulaglutide has two doses (0.75 mg and 1.5 mg/subcutaneous injection and once a week), the first-line hypoglycemic drugs included Liraglutide (0.9 or 1.2 mg/day, oral), Glimepiride (1 or 3 mg/day, oral), and Insulin Glargine (subcutaneous injection, once daily). Meanwhile, the duration of intervention in 3 studies21,22,26 was 26 weeks. One study had two follow-up cycles (26 weeks and 52 weeks), and another’s duration was 13 weeks. All the studies were published from 2015 to 2020. The literature screening process and results are shown in Fig. 1. Table 1 depicts the basic characteristics of the selected studies.

Figure 1 Flow diagram of studies searched in this meta-analysis.

Table 1 General characteristics of included studies.

Quality assessment

The results of the quality assessment of 5 studies are furnished in Fig. 2. Four studies were RCTs21,22,23,24 with good quality; one study was an observational retrospective study but of poorer quality than others. Moreover, 3 RCTs 21,22,24 described the detailed randomization methods, allocation concealment, blinding of participants and personnel, incomplete outcome data, and other bias. One RCT 23 contained the detail of blinding of participants and personnel, and other bias. The relevant information of one study 25 was ambiguous. The moderate risks of study design bias are shown in Fig. 3.

Figure 2 Quality assessment for risk of bias for studies.

Figure 3 Graphs of risk of bias for studies.

Efficacy analysis

HbA1c

The changes of HbA1c from baseline between dulaglutide (0.75 mg and 1.5 mg) and first-line hypoglycemic drugs are shown in Fig. 4. Both dose groups of dulaglutide remarkably reduced HbA1c levels [Dulaglutide 0.75 mg: WMD = − 0.20, 95% CI (− 0.28, − 0.11), P < 0.0001; Dulaglutide 1.5 mg: WMD = − 0.49, 95% CI (− 0.67, − 0.30), P < 0.0001] of patients from Asia. We removed one study 25 to ensure a high level of heterogeneity of dulaglutide 1.5 mg group, then the heterogeneity decreased significantly without affecting the overall results [WMD = − 0.56, 95% CI (− 0.66, − 0.46), P < 0.0001].

Figure 4 Forest plot of comparing HbA1c between dulaglutide and first-line hypoglycemic drugs.

FBG

There were no statistically significant differences in FBG [Dulaglutide 0.75 mg: WMD = 0.17, 95% CI (− 0.34, 0.69), P = 0.51; Dulaglutide 1.5 mg: WMD = 0.31, 95% CI (− 0.85, 0.24), P = 0.27] between dulaglutide (0.75 mg and 1.5 mg) and first-line hypoglycemic drugs.

Body weight

Two doses [Dulaglutide 0.75 mg: WMD = − 1.43, 95% CI (− 2.38, − 0.48), P = 0.003; Dulaglutide 1.5 mg: WMD = − 2.12, 95% CI (− 2.71, − 1.53), P < 0.0001] significantly reduced the body weight of Asian patients, when compared with those of the control groups. Initially, the heterogeneities of two dulaglutide doses were observed high, but when we removed one study21 in the dulaglutide 0.75 mg group and one study25 in the dulaglutide 1.5 mg group, the heterogeneities in both groups decreased remarkably. Moreover, the overall estimate results [Dulaglutide 0.75 mg: WMD = − 1.87, 95% CI (− 2.15, − 1.60), P < 0.0001; Dulaglutide 1.5 mg: WMD = − 2.40, 95% CI (− 2.68, − 2.13), P < 0.0001] were not affected.

Blood pressure

There were no statistically significant differences noted in systolic blood pressure and diastolic blood pressure for the Asian T2DM patients between dulaglutide (0.75 mg and 1.5 mg) and first-line hypoglycemic drugs. The results are shown in Table 2.

Table 2 The results of efficacy and safety in meta-analysis.

Safety analysis

Adverse events

The incidence of adverse events [RR = 1.09, 95% CI (1.01, − 1.18), P = 0.02] in the dulaglutide 0.75 mg group was slightly higher than that in first-line hypoglycemic drugs. However, there was no statistically significant difference in the incidence of adverse events [RR = 1.12, 95% CI (0.94, − 1.35), P = 0.21] in the dulaglutide 1.5 mg group compared with first-line hypoglycemic drugs. The change of the incidence of adverse events from baseline between dulaglutide (0.75 mg and 1.5 mg) and first-line hypoglycemic drugs are shown in Fig. 5.

Figure 5 Forest plot of comparing adverse events between dulaglutide and first-line hypoglycemic drugs.

Serious adverse events

The difference was statistically non-significant in the incidence of serious adverse events [RR = 1.35, 95% CI (0.77, 2.36), P = 0.29] between dulaglutide 0.75 mg, and the control groups. The incidence of adverse events [RR = 2.03, 95% CI (1.17, 3.53), P = 0.01] in the dulaglutide 1.5 mg group was slightly higher than that in first-line hypoglycemic drugs.

Hypoglycemic episodes

The incidences of hypoglycemic episodes in both dulaglutide (0.75 mg and 1.5 mg) groups were higher than that in first-line hypoglycemic drugs. The results are shown in Table 2.

Other adverse events

After consuming dulaglutide, most of the patients experienced a loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal distension. When compared with the first-line hypoglycemic drugs, the dulaglutide 1.5 mg group showed a greater incidence of loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal distension, and the dulaglutide 0.75 mg group had no significant difference in these three aspects. Meanwhile, there were no statistically significant differences in the incidence of renal and urinary disorders, Psychiatric disorders, eye disorders, cardiac disorders, Endocrine disorders, nervous system disorders, and Neoplasms between dulaglutide (0.75 mg and 1.5 mg) and first-line hypoglycemic drugs . Besides, the dulaglutide 0.75 mg group showed a higher incidence of reproductive system disorders, but no difference in the dulaglutide 1.5 mg group and control group was noticed (Table 2).

Publication bias

Stata 12.0 software was used for publication bias analysis of levels of HbA1c, FBG, bodyweight, and adverse events in patients after consumption of the drug. The Beggs’ tests did not find significant publication bias across the studies (P= 0.806, P = 0.462, P = 0.807, P = 0.991, respectively). The results are shown in Fig. 6.