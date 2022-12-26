Eetu Vertainen’s late wonder goal gives Linfield a crucial win over Glentoran in Big Two Boxing Day Derby

Striker Eetu Vertainen hit a last-minute Wonder goal to earn Linfield three crucial points in yesterday’s Big Two festive Showdown with Glentoran at the Bet McLean Oval.

t certainly was a statement of intent by form David Healy’s boys — their third successive win against their cross-town rivals.

It was a Big Two Clash that lived up to its pre-match billing, played at a ferocious pace, with breath-taking intensity in front of a sell-out festive crowd — and a live television audience.

Chris Shields shot the Blues ahead from the penalty spot, but striker Jay Donnelly leveled things early in the second half. Vertainen had the final say which sent the away fans at the City end of the ground into hysterics.

Both teams approached the game with contrasting fortunes.

Healy’s boys were unbeaten in 12 outings, domestically, while their opponents had won only one of their previous eight fixtures, which not only resulted in them dropping to fifth place in the Danske Bank Premiership table, but also being dumped out of the Antrim Shield and League Cup — beaten in both tournaments by the Blues.

Having been written off earlier in the League campaign, the reigning Champions are now back on the title track — they are looking to bring the Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park for the fifth successive year.

Whereas, the Glens haven’t paraded the coveted piece of silverware since 2009 and, even though expectation levels soared when British-Iranian businessman Ali Pour bought over the club in 2019, they are still far from the finished article, based on recent performances.

Following a 1-0 defeat at Cliftonville last time out, Glens boss Mick McDermott made three changes to his team, bringing back Skipper Marcus Kane, Jay Donnelly and Hrvoje Plum, with Aaron Wightman, Danny Purkis and Sean Murray dropping out.

Healy also reshuffled his pack after the 4-0 hammering of Dungannon Swifts, drafting in former Glentoran man Robbie McDaid and Dan Finlayson, for Chris McKee and Conor Pepper.

After the obligatory opening quarter of an hour of sparring, it was Aaron McCarey who was called into action, plucking a Cammy Palmer shot out of the air, following a good build-up involving Joel Cooper and Finlayson.

The Blues were gradually taking charge of things in the middle of the park, and they almost carved open the Glens defense seconds later when Shields flew in a wonderful pass to Palmer, who had the ball whipped off his toe by Luke McCullough.

Glentoran responded with Bobby Burns and Ruaidhri Donnelly cleverly linking up to create a chance for Terry Devlin, who tried his luck from 30 yards with a shot that Chris Johns was relieved to see flash past the post.

McCarey was lucky not to be penalized on 24 minutes when he picked up a back pass from Kane when under pressure from Cooper, but referee Raymond Crangle wasn’t convinced.

The home fans were on their feet howling for a penalty on 25 minutes when Seanan Clucas when down under a challenge from the hard-working Palmer — again the Belfast official wasn’t interested.

Then, just before half-hour the elusive Cooper burst through the middle, picking up a pass from Jimmy Callacher and, after cutting past Paddy McClean, he could only drag his shot past the post.

But it was the Blues who broke the deadlock five minutes before the interval. The impressive Palmer cut the ball back to Vertainen, who was hauled down inside the box after skipping past McClean — the Glentoran man was fortunate not to pick up his second yellow card.

This time Mr Crangle had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot and Shields confidently stepped up to score.

The Blues threatened again seconds after the restart. Cooper picked up a long free kick from goalkeeper Johns and, after spinning past Kane, not once but twice, he could only blast him across the face of the goal.

But the Glens were level on 54 minutes.

It was McClean who showed great determination to get past the challenges of Vertainen and Shields before drilling in a great cross that was met by Jay Donnelly and his header looped past Johns.

If McClean was fortunate to stay on the pitch earlier on, Finlayson — already on a yellow card — was let off the hook before the hour when he appeared to flatten Bobby Burns 25 yards out, but Mr Crangle was Adamant the defender got a touch on the ball.

The Blues attempted to come back off the ropes with Cooper sending Finlayson free on the right, but the defender’s cross was expertly mopped up by Rhys Marshall, with Robbie McDaid ready to pounce.

McClean was right out of luck with 15 minutes remaining when he lashed in a 35-year Thunderbolt that just inched over the top, much to the relief of Johns, before Cooper produced another little bit of magic at the other end, cutting in from the right to test McCarey at the base of the post.

But Vertainen earned the Blues the Boxing Day bragging rights of 90 minutes.

He latched on to a cute flick from substitute Chris McKee and, after taking a touch, he hammered an Unstoppable shot into the top corner.

​Glentoran: McCarey, Kane (Purkis 69), McCullough, Burns, Marshall, J Donnelly, R Donnelly, McClean, Clucas, Devlin, Plum (Murray 46).

Unused subs: Webber, Roy, Smith, Crowe, Wightman.

Linfield: Johns, Roscoe, Shields (McKee 85), Callacher, Cooper, McDaid (A Clarke 75), M Clarke, Finlayson, Mulgrew, Vertainen (Devine 91), Palmer (McClean 75).

Unused subs: Walsh, Pepper, McStravick.

Referee: Raymond Crangle

Man of the match: Eetu Vertainen

Match rating: 8/10