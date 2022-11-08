EerSports 2022-23 Basketball Preview

It’s that time of year again. Football season is winding down, and basketball is upon us. Tonight, in fact. The Mountaineers will hit the Hardwood later this evening to begin their 2022-23 season, and here we are not having done our EerSports Basketball Preview.

Why the delay? Well… everything is evolving. See WVU adding a MAAC Player of the Year less than a month before the season starts. See uncertainty surrounding injuries with players who were already on the team and expected to be major contributors. See uncertainty surrounding Jose Perez’s Eligibility for this season. And on and on and on.

We can wait no longer, though. This piece has been a mainstay since I first started working here over a decade ago. In Eleven preseason predictions, I have pinpointed the team’s exact record or within one game – in a 30+ game season – on eight occasions.

This year, though, will be different. It has to be. I can’t keep the same format that I’ve done every other year. How can I break down “the old guard” when most of it has left? How can I talk about the fresh faces when they’re repeat faces? How are we supposed to give a minutes breakdown when we don’t even know who is healthy and who is eligible to play (or when they will be)?

There are so many questions….. and, therefore, it makes perfect sense for our EerSports Basketball Preview to be nothing but questions. Let’s get started.