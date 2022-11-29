EE Smith Downs Cape Fear girls basketball

— No matter how you frame it, Monday’s game between Cape Fear and EE Smith carried a lot of weight — two of the best girls basketball teams in the 910 area code, two of the best in the 3A East, two of the best in Cumberland County… they share almost everything except a conference.

And in that nonconference battle, the Bullettes will get to stake the claim as the better team in all of those other categories after pulling out a 73-67 win at Cape Fear.

A barrage of 3s in the second quarter was enough to send EE Smith (2-1) on his way. The Bullettes scored 28 points in the quarter, hitting six 3-pointers to erase a two-point deficit and turning it into an 11-point Halftime lead. The Colts (0-1) got as close as fifth in the fourth but could get no closer.

Cape Fear star junior Jayda Angel left the game with leg cramps in the third quarter, then re-entered the game, then re-cramped later in the same period. She then got back in the game in the fourth quarter.

Last year’s HSOT first-team all-state selection (she averaged 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 6.6 steals, and 1.6 blocks a game), Angel finished with a game-high 32.

But the night belonged to EE Smith, which was led by senior standout point guard Skylar White. White had 26 points, including four 3s. Teammate Keashiana Murphy added 15, with four 3-pointers.

Score by quarter

1Q – Cape Fear leads 16-14 (CF 16-14)

HALF – EE Smith leads 42-31 (EES 28-15)

3Q – EE Smith leads 60-49 (18-18)

END – EE Smith wins 73-67 (CF 18-13)

Team Scoring

Cape Fear

Jayda Angel, 32

Teralyn Harris, 13

Kayla Starling, 11

Kayla Gayge, 8

Samara Britt, 3

EE Smith

Skylar White, 26

Keashiana Murphy, 15

Janna Tupuola, 13

Anaya Hall, 9

Jahriell Murchison, 8

Amiyah Hunt, 2