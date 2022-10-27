Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers.

“I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time,” Edwards said. “That Punch that we took versus San Antonio the first game kind of woke us up.”

Keldon Johnson had a team-high 27 points for the Spurs, who were without guards Devin Vassell and Josh Primo due to injuries. Doug McDermott added 19.

“Without those two guys, things look a little different,” said Josh Richardson, who started for Vassell. “But it’s next man up and I’m proud of how everybody competed. The Timberwolves are a tough matchup for any team, especially coming in here short is not easy.”

After scoring just nine points Monday, Edwards promised better energy and brought it from the beginning by scoring 16 points with five 3s.