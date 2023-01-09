Edwards named UAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, Jan. 9

WALTHAM, Mass. – Brandeis University Men’s Basketball Rookie Ethan Edwards of Brooklyn, New Yorkhas earned his first career University Athletic Association Player of the Week Honor for his performance the week ending January 8.

Edwards averaged 22.5 points per game in a 1-1 week for the Judges. They shot 54.2 percent from the floor, 50 percent from 3-point range and 86.7 percent from the line, averaging 1.5 assists per game. In a non-conference 79-73 loss at #7 Christopher Newport on January 2, Edwards had a team-high 23 points in 24 minutes. In the team’s UAA opener against NYU at home on January 7, Edwards helped the Judges to an 81-61 win over the #18 Violets with 22 points, hitting 8-10 overall, 4-5 from deep (including two 4-point plays ) and 2-3 from the line. They helped the Brandeis bench outscore NYU, 56-7. Edwards also grabbed a career-high six rebounds in the win, as the Judges held the Violets 30 points below their season scoring average.

Overall this season, Edwards ranks second on the Judges in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game. He also leads Brandeis with 19 steals and ranks third with 2.6 assists per game. Edwards is shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from 3-point range. He ranks ninth in the UAA in scoring, seventh in 3-point percentage, and sixth in steals.

Brandeis owns a 9-3 record overall this season, their fifth under head Coach Jean Bain. The Judges return to action this weekend with their annual Midwest UAA trip, playing at Washington University on Friday evening at 6:30 pm Eastern (5:30 Central) and at the University of Chicago on Sunday afternoon at 1 pm Eastern (12 noon Central )

Edwards is a 2020 Graduate of Woodstock Academy.

