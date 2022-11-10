Edwards Adds Top California Prep Star To Golf Roster

Roy Edwards

BOULDER —the 2022 California state high school champion, has signed a letter-of-intent to attend the University of Colorado, head Coachannounced Wednesday.

Knight, from Foothill High School in Pleasanton, Calif., captured the CIF state Championship at San Gabriel Country Club with a 5-under par 66. He shot 33 on each nine and finished with a tournament-high seven birdies and just two bogeys. One down heading into the final two holes, he birdied No. 17 to overtake his closest competitor, who bogeyed; both finished up with pars and they claimed the title.

He recorded several other top Amateur performances over the last year, highlighted by a win in the FCG (Future Champions Golf) National Tour event at Franklin Canyon, where he shot 70-73—143. They took the runner-up spot in the FCG at Nor Cal Bay View (73-77—150) and was third in the FCG at Nor Cal Pleasanton (75-74—149). They also finished fourth in the FCG Las Vegas Championship (World Series Week 1) with a 70-70—140 effort.

In 2021, they won the FCG Callaway World Championship with a 73-67-64—204 (12-under par) scorecard at Temecula (Calif.) Creek Country Club. His final round 64 was the best round of the event, as he scored 10 birdies in that final round, including making birdie on his first seven holes. They also finished ninth in the San Francisco City Championship.

He said he selected Colorado because he “loved the campus, the location and the practice facilities. Both Coach Edwards and (assistant) Coach (Derek) Tolan are great coaches, and I saw a lot of potential to improve my game over the next four years.”

Knight also had three other impressive third place finishes, in the Junior Tour of Northern California (67-74—141), the Northern Junior Championship (74-70—144) and in the Notah Begay JGNC Utah Regional (65-68—133 ). Top AJGA finishes included a fifth place in the AJGA Junior at Ruby Hill (73-72-70—215) and seventh place in the PGA West Junior Championship (73-73-67—213).

“Brandon is one of the top junior golfers in the state of California,” Edwards said. “He has had a really strong junior and high school career and continues to get better and better. We expect him to come in right away next fall and be a solid player.”

Colorado recently concluded its fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule, currently ranked No. 50 by GolfStat and No. 63 by Golfweek. The Buffaloes were 75-22-3 against Division I opponents while setting a school record for the lowest stroke average in the fall with a 71.98 figure.

The Buffaloes are still rather young, with just one senior, six sophomores and two freshmen. Edwards will likely sign one, if not two more players in addition to Ty Holbrookthe Granbury, Texas product who signed in the ’22 recruiting class but decided to take the newly popular “gap year” between graduating high school and enrolling in college.