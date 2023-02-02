Education Roundup: Arts Alive at Carson – Salisbury Post

Education Roundup: Arts Alive at Carson Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

CHINA GROVE — Arts department students from Jesse C. Carson High School demonstrated their passion for their studies in middle schools around Rowan County.

On Friday, those students performed at Corriher-Lipe Middle School, Southeast Middle School, Sacred Heart Catholic School, and China Grove Middle School. The purpose of this presentation was to encourage students to get involved in the arts programs offered at various high schools in the county.

Because Carson High offers an Academy of The Arts, students were able to see all five disciplines represented during the 30 minute show. Several pieces of student-made art work were also displayed. The Rowan-Salisbury Schools community understands that arts education matters and fortunately for Rowan County, the Arts are very much alive.

Hairston Scholarships

SALISBURY – The window to apply for the TH Hairston, Sr. Scholarship is now open for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

Applications will be available in the guidance counselor offices at each high school in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools District. Applications are also available for pick up at the Funeral home, which is located at 703 S. Main St., in Salisbury.

For more information, contact Hairston Funeral Home President Velveeta Reid-Hairston at 704-638-6464.

The deadline to submit the application is April 30.

Treasure Feamster Scholarship

SALISBURY – The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship Scholarship committee is accepting applications for the 2023 Treasure Feamster Scholarship through April 10.

The Scholarships are available for high school Seniors regardless of their field of study, who are members of a church associated with the Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship.

Students should check with their guidance office, Affiliated Churches or call 704-639-1894 to apply.