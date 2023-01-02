Education Ministry to meet parents of volleyball players in slapping incident

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry will meet the parents of the two teenage girls who were allegedly slapped by their volleyball coach to get their perspective of the incident.

“The ministry takes the matter as reported by the media seriously.

“It will provide full cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police if a report is lodged on the matter.

“At the same time, the ministry will conduct its own investigation for disciplinary purposes and if (the Coach is) found guilty, appropriate action will be taken,” it said in a statement on Monday (Jan 2).

The ministry reiterated that ensuring the safety and welfare of students was always its priority.

A video showing a coach of a volleyball team slapping his players has gone viral on social media.

It was reported that the incident happened at a school in Johor during the Under-14 Youth Volleyball Championships B-14 2022 in the girls category on Dec 16.

The third-place match involved the Melaka team taking on Johor.

In the video, which was streamed live on Facebook, a man said to be the Melaka Coach is seen slapping two of his players during a break after they conceded points to their opponents.

On Sunday (Jan 1), the Malaysian Volleyball Association (Mava) said the Coach had been suspended from all volleyball-related activities.

Mava said in a Facebook post that it had launched a probe as soon as the matter was brought to its attention.