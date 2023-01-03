Education minister says volleyball Coach Accused of slapping students under Integrity probe, action may not rely on police findings

SHAH ALAM, Jan 3 — The Education Ministry is conducting its own investigations into a volleyball coach who is alleged to have been recorded slapping two student players, Minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

She added action will depend on the results of an Integrity and Discipline report and not necessarily on the outcome of any police report.

“We will see the results of the Integrity and Discipline report,” she told reporters during a visit to SMK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam this morning, to mark the first day of the school year.

“There will be no compromise on violence and on issues related to violence against students,” she added.

Fadhlina said she has also met the affected students’ parents and received feedback from those involved.

“We are very concerned about the matter.

“Our priority is the safety and welfare of the students,” she said.

A video of the incident, which allegedly occurred at the Under-14 Junior Volleyball Championship in Kota Tinggi, Johor last month, had gone viral through social media.

Yesterday, national news agency Bernama reported that the Coach had been suspended from any involvement in national volleyball activities until investigations are completed.