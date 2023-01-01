Edson Álvarez, is on West Ham’s Radar

A new team from the Premier League has surfaced in the race for Edson Alvarez: West Ham United. The ‘Hammers’ have their sights on the Mexican midfielder given the possible departure of Declan Rice according to the 90 minutes journalist, Graeme Bailey.

Bailey assured that West Ham are interested in Edson Álvarez for the summer of 2023 since it is possible that Declan Rice could be scooped up by Chelsea. “Álvarez is someone to watch. West Ham is looking at him since Declan Rice could go to Chelsea in the summer” were the words of the journalist.

Currently, Edson Álvarez is worth €35 million and is the most expensive Mexican player, according to Transfer max. However, if West Ham intends to take Edson they would have to make a huge offer to Ajax since it should be remembered that in 2022 they rejected the offer of €50m from Chelsea for the services of the Mexican.

Chelsea begins to fade out for Edson

After Chelsea’s offer was rejected, the English team Promised to try again to sign Edson in the winter. Bhowever, after Qatar 2022, this changed as the London team prioritized both the signing of Enzo Fernándezworld Champion with Argentina, and Declan Rice, to strengthen their midfield.

Given the quick change in the situation, Álvarez would arrive at West Ham to cover the possible loss of Rice for the 2023/2024 season.