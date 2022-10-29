EDS lose out in goal-heavy Clash

Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad fell to a 6-3 defeat against Everton U21s at Finch Farm in the Premier League 2.

Everton took an early lead through Charlie Whitaker before Carlos Borges drew us level shortly afterwards.

The home side scored a quick-fire double through Isaac Price and Stan Mills, before Whitaker scored his second to give the Toffees a commanding lead at the break.

Tai Sodje pulled one back for City, only for Tom Cannon to Restore the home side’s advantage minutes later.

Francis Okoronkwo scored a sixth for the hosts before Jadel Katongo scored a consolation for us in the closing minutes to round-off the scoring in a goal-fest Clash on Merseyside.

WHAT HAPPENED

The visitors started strongly and it wasn’t long before they made their chances count as Sean McAllister set up Whitaker to open the scoring for the Toffees with ten minutes played.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side responded to the early set-back as Adedire Mebude teed-up fellow Winger Borges to bring us back level just five minutes later.

But Everton would deliver us a hammer blow, scoring twice in quick succession, firstly from Price before fellow midfielder Mills doubled their advantage, just one minute later.

And, just before half-time, Whitaker scored his second and Everton’s fourth to put the Toffees firmly in control at the break.

Into the second-half, it looked as though we might engineer a route back into the game as substitute Sodje made an instant impact off the bench to pull one back for us.

But, seven minutes later, Everton reinstated their advantage as striker Cannon notched up their fifth, before substitute Okoronkwo added a sixth for the home side with 15 minutes left to play.

Katongo scored our third with ten minutes left, set up by Borges, but it proved to only be a consolation as Barry-Murphy’s side fell to their second league defeat of the season.

HOW WE LINED UP

George Murray-Jones was called up to be City’s stopper for our Finch Farm clash, whilst Kane Taylor came into the defense alongside Ezra Carrington, Finley Burns and Jadel Katongo.

Shea Charles once again captained the side from defensive midfield, with Kian Breckin playing in the more advanced role alongside him.

Oscar Bobb was chosen to play in the ten behind striker Josh Adam whilst Mebude and Borges provided the attacking threat from out wide.

Everton Under-21s

Starting XI: Leban, John (C), Hunt, Welch, Anderson, Quirk, Mills, Price, Cannon, Whitaker, McAllister.

Substitutes: Barrett, Campbell, Higgins, Kouyate, Okoronkwo.

Manchester City Elite Development Squad

Starting XI: Murray-Jones, Carrington, Burns, Katongo, Taylor, Charles (C), Mebude, Breckin, Adam, Bobb, Borges.

Substitutes: Dickson, van Sas, Smith, Robertson, Sodje.

WHAT IT MEANS

The result sees us fall to fifth place in the Premier League 2 table as we get jumped by our opponents, who climb to third.

However, we are only one point off the top spot, currently occupied by Fulham.

UP NEXT

The EDS will be looking to bounce back next week in the Manchester Derby as we take on Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village.

Kick-off will be at 13:30 on Saturday 5 November.