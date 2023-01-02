Edna Karr’s first Catholic League basketball season will be ‘different’ | Prep Sports

Edna Karr’s Taurus Howard has coached enough basketball games against Jesuit to know what he should expect when the teams begin district play Tuesday.

What he will soon find out is what it is like to play a bunch of teams for a second time in a season.

Karr (7-6) and Jesuit (11-6) will open the first round of district play, 7 pm Tuesday at Karr, and they’ll meet a second time when the next round of league games begin Jan. 27.

“The fact that you’re playing a district opponent twice, that’s going to be different for us,” said Howard, whose previous district played one round of league games.

This is the first season for Karr in District 9-5A. The Cougars drew plenty of attention during the football season for how they dismantled the six other schools in the district by decisive point margins.

The basketball season should produce closer scores.

“I think the Catholic League is very even,” Howard said. “Anybody can beat anybody. Anyone can lose to anyone. It’s going to be a challenge for us simply because it is new.”

Although Karr is new to 9-5A, the Cougars have experience against several of the district’s teams.

Karr has a three-game winning streak in games against Jesuit, all from when the schools played nondistrict games in each of the past three seasons. The last win for Jesuit came four years ago.

Against other 9-5A schools, Karr is 3-0 against Brother Martin over the past two seasons. Karr defeated John Curtis when they met last season but lost to the Patriots in overtime Dec. 23 at the Country Day Classic.

Karr last faced St. Augustine in 2020-21 and lost, Holy Cross in 2019-20 and won and Rummel in 2018-19 and won.

“More motion, a lot of man-to-man, a lot of physicality,” Howard said about the style of play in 9-5A.

The two rounds (12 games) of district play will be something new for Karr. The Cougars never played more than four district games over the past five seasons. The first district game last season came on Feb. 1.

Howard said his preference would be for fewer district games. They would be in favor of playing one round of league games. Or perhaps a district tournament. But Karr will go along with whatever the league favors.

“I’m one person,” said Howard, who emphasized that he is not pushing for changes in the tradition-bound district.

Howard has tried every year to create a regular season schedule that can prepare his team for the state playoffs.

“We try to schedule different styles of play,” Howard said. “Teams that slow it down. Teams that play fast. Small teams. Big teams. Just so we can go against every style of basketball.”

Karr graduated seven Seniors and lost four starters from a team that reached the semifinal round of the Class 4A state Playoffs last season.

Returning starter Keith Jones, a 6-foot-3 junior, is averaging 17 points and more than 4.5 rebounds per game. Senior guard EJ Riley is averaging 10 points and 5 assists. Senior guard Derrick Hawkins is averaging 7 points and 6 rebounds.

Shaw won the district championship last season but moved to a Class 4A district when the school decided against playing in a higher enrollment class. Curtis ended the season as a Division I state runner-up. Brother Martin, Holy Cross, Jesuit and St. Augustine each have won a district championship in recent seasons, and Rummel is on the upswing.

Karr will add more balance to what promises to be a competitive district championship race.