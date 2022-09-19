Edmonton Team Handball Festival – GlobalNews Events

Welcome to Edmonton’s first Handball Fest. All day participants can play matches of H-Ball (AKA mini-handball for all ages) while taking advantage of a chance to win some swag and prizes. If you have never played handball before, don’t worry!! It’s easy to learn and super fun. If you know the game, bring your…

Welcome to Edmonton’s first Handball Fest. All day participants can play matches of H-Ball (AKA mini-handball for all ages) while taking advantage of a chance to win some swag and prizes. If you have never played handball before, don’t worry!! It’s easy to learn and super fun. If you know the game, bring your friends for them to try. We will have 3 courts available for play. 1 court dedicated for learning, 1 court for kids 8-12, and lastly 1 king court. Food and drinks will be on premise. $50 for Teams of 4 – 6 $10 for Individual play Kids Free!!