Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie scores 100th career NHL goal

The goal, Assisted by xx and xx, saw the latter feed Barrie at the point unleashing a Slapshot that beat Jacob Markstrom. For Barrie, goal 100 looked a lot like goal number one.

Similar to his Tuesday night tally, Barrie’s first goal, scored on Feb. 18th, 2013, came off a Slapshot from the point on the powerplay. Drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 3rd round of the 2009 draft, Barrie played his first NHL action appearing in 10 games in the 2011-12 season.

They played 32 games in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season, and never looked back. Barrie’s career high in goals came in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons when he had 14 goal seasons in both campaigns.

Barrie’s 50th goal in the NHL came on October 13th, 2017 while he was playing for the Avalanche. It should come as no surprise that this goal was another powerplay marker off a shot from the point. Barrie’s made a career for himself as an excellent puck-moving, Offensive defenseman who has been a key piece of many powerplays over the years.