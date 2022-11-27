Edmonton hosts Florida after Bouchard’s 2-goal performance

Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 pm EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers after Evan Bouchard scored two goals in the Oilers’ 4-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Edmonton is 9-7-0 overall and 5-6-0 in home games. The Oilers lead the league with 19 power-play goals.

Florida has gone 4-6-0 in road games and 9-6-1 overall. The Panthers have a 3-3-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Oilers won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Bouchard led the Oilers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 16 goals and 20 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 12 goals and seven assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aleksander Barkov: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .