Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation elects new board members

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has elected three new board officers: Beth Sanger, vice president, Kirsten Paust, secretary and Kim Palmer, board member. Jennie de Mello e Souza remains the president, and Tim Jones the treasurer.

Beth Sanger, owner of Ombu Salon and Spa, moved to Edmonds 14 years ago. Sanger grew up with art in her life, as her mother was an art teacher, and has a great appreciation for artists. She enjoys spending time with her college-aged kids, walking her dogs and hiking in the mountains with her husband, Tom. Sanger hopes to help the foundation in bringing the arts to community members of all ages.

Kirsten Paust lives in Edmonds with her family and is the vice president of Fortive Business System Office at Fortive Corp.

Kim Palmer has lived in Edmonds since 2006. She volunteered with the Edmonds Art Festival for over a decade before joining the board. Palmer loves the idea of ​​providing art experiences for everyone in Edmonds and especially supporting art in local schools.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation gives more than $80,000 annually for art scholarships, educational grants to schools, and community grants to area nonprofits. The foundation has also given more than $1 million for public art installations and special projects throughout Edmonds. All profits from the annual Edmonds Arts Festival — in 2023 scheduled for June 16-18 — go toward funding the foundation’s programs. Visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com/foundation to learn more.