Edmond Santa Fe Coach Will Ethridge to retire

Edmond Santa Fe volleyball honors retiring Coach Ethridge

Familiar faces surrounded Will Ethridge after the win.

The Edmond Santa Fe volleyball Coach said his team’s three-set sweep of Moore on Sept. 27 was just another match. But the celebration afterwards was extraordinary.

Friends and former players, including some who traveled from out of state, gathered for a reception to congratulate Ethridge on his retirement. After this season, he will continue his involvement with club teams, but he’s leaving high school volleyball, he said.

“It’s such a condensed season, and it was just time to get somebody younger in there for me,” Ethridge said. “And I’m taking this opportunity to work on the farm with my dad, so it was the right time for me.”

Ethridge started leading the Wolves in 1993, the year Edmond Santa Fe opened, and has been the only head volleyball coach in school history.

In his first three seasons, the Wolves won state titles. Ethridge has guided Edmond Santa Fe to seven state championships and six runner-up finishes, reaching the tournament in every season of his career so far.

Natalie Murray, the Edmond Memorial volleyball Coach who has faced Ethridge in many cross-city matchups, said his influence extends beyond Edmond Santa Fe.

“We owe a lot of our growth and success to people like Will who have really pioneered volleyball for Oklahoma,” Murray said. “Sad to see him go, but also happy for him that he’s getting to retire.”

Although Ethridge has coached in his last home match, his work isn’t done. The Wolves (18-14) are looking toward the postseason after defeating Moore and winning their regular-season finale against Westmoore.

“I’m just trying not to put too much focus on me and what I’ve done, and just not lose sight of, we’ve still got some season left in us,” Ethridge said. “And we’ve got to try our best to be successful this year.”

Former OCS Coach Ted Wild dies at 75

Throughout 18 years of coaching together, Derek Turner saw Ted Wild’s behind-the-scenes efforts.

The former Assistant for Oklahoma Christian School’s football and baseball programs arranged team travel plans. They kept track of equipment. They joked with the players.

Turner, the Saints’ former football coach, reflects on all of these memories when he thinks about Wild’s life.

Wild, who had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, died Saturday at 75. His memorial service is 10 am Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Edmond.

After coaching and teaching, Wild had worked for the Edmond Public Schools transportation department, shuttling physically disabled children to and from school, Turner said.

“He was a great man, great educator,” Turner said. “… The effect he had on kids was unbelievable.”

About a week before Wild’s death, Turner organized a GoFundMe to help the family with medical expenses.

Supporters raised $16,170. Turner said several people had asked what they could do to help, and although options were limited when Wild’s health was declining, this was a way to give back.

“It takes an enormous dedication for a coach from his family,” Turner said. “It’s a big commitment any time a Coach is out there because he’s got a family, he or she has a family back home. At times, they probably have to sacrifice a whole lot just for that to happen, and so it was a way for the people to show their appreciation for the family.”

Edmond Memorial upsets No. 1 Jenks, beats Deer Creek to win COAC

Natalie Murray and her Edmond Memorial volleyball team knew they could beat a top-ranked opponent.

Earlier in the season, they had defeated then-No. 1 Tulsa Bishop Kelley.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs repeated that achievement against a different team, securing a 3-0 win against top-ranked Jenks. It was the same week Edmond Memorial rolled past Deer Creek in three straight sets to seal the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference title.

Murray complimented middle blockers Chandler Lawrence and Annie Hopkins for stepping up against the Antlers.

“When you’ve got your middles leading the entire team on kills, that’s a really good sign for your team because the middle’s the hardest part to defend,” Murray said. “So the fact that Annie and Chandler are getting so much production really says a lot for our team.”

Now, the No. 2 Bulldogs are preparing for the postseason. Regional brackets will be released Wednesday.

State female wrestlers in national rankings

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame, USA Wrestling and FloWrestling announced their Preseason National Girls High School Rankings for the 2022-23 season on Monday.

The rankings included the nation’s top 30 wrestlers.

Here is a list of girls from Oklahoma who were acknowledged.

100 pounds: 22. Jadyn Roller, sophomore, Bixby

112: 27. Peyton Hand, Sr., Choctaw

117: 5. Bella Williams, sophomore, Edmond North; 11. Brissa Bernal, sophomore, EPIC Charter School

122: 22. Khaleah Kirk, senior, Guthrie

144: 16. Mia Cayard, senior, Mustang

152: 19. Taya Hunt, senior, Vian; 21. Kaylee Davis, junior, Yukon; 27. Peighton Mullins, junior, Fort Gibson

164: 20. Sidney Milligan, Sr., Owasso; 24. Millie Azlin, freshman, Broken Arrow

180: 9. Kali Hayden, junior, Tulsa Union; Symphony Veloz, junior, Elgin

225: 24. Azreal Smith, sophomore, Tulsa Union

Extra points

➤ Dale continues to excel on the diamonds. For the 36th time in the baseball program’s history, the Pirates advanced to the state tournament. The softball team advanced for the 15th time.

➤ The Calumet baseball team advanced to the state tournament for the second time in school history. Calumet’s other appearance came in 1975. Calumet has a 24-4 record and is ranked No. 3 in Class B.

➤ Livia Ward of Mount St. Mary volleyball surpassed 1,000 career assists.

➤ Owasso junior Carley Butler announced her commitment to OU’s volleyball program Monday.

Hallie Hart, James D. Jackson and Nick Sardis, Staff Writers