Edmond North’s Laci Steele commits to NC State

EDMOND — Laci Steele selected the red cap and threw it aside as the spectators in Edmond North Siberian Gym gasped.

For a few seconds, she indicated her friends were wrong and she hadn’t chosen NC State.

It was just a fun prank.

Steele, the star forward who propelled the Edmond North girls basketball team to its first state title last season, committed to the Wolfpack during a Wednesday ceremony. With a slew of offers, the senior had narrowed her options to five universities: Northwestern, Texas A&M, Southern California, Georgia Tech and NC State.

After thanking her supporters, Steele sat in front of her family and picked one of the hats on the table. She had rehearsed, and it was showtime.

“So, I know a lot of my teammates and my friends think I’m going to NC State,” she said before tossing the cap into the hands of her father, Travis.

Then she lifted a different hat from Underneath the table.

“And I’m here to tell you you’re right, baby!” Steele announced, Revealing a second Wolfpack cap as the gym burst into applause.

Her teammates might have had predictions about her choice, but Edmond North Coach Pete Papahronis was surprised.

“I had no idea,” Papahronis said. “Laci told me she’d tell me if I really wanted to know, and I said, ‘Well, I want to find out with everybody else. I want it to be a surprise. It’s more fun that way.’”

And Steele herself didn’t know until this month.

The 5-foot-10 standout held offers from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but she said she wanted an out-of-state college experience. Options awaited her, and it was only about three weekends ago when NC State became her top choice.

“I kind of knew when I was on a visit there,” Steele said.

The Wolfpack have advanced to four consecutive Sweet 16s in the NCAA Tournament, and Steele is no stranger to team success. As she powered the Huskies to their 2022 Class 6A state title, she averaged 21.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. Her numerous awards include Central Oklahoma Athletic All-Conference Most Valuable Player and recognition on The Oklahoman’s Super 5 team.

Her mother, Michele, said Steele carefully composed the commitment speech that reflected her love for the game.

“Basketball is not just a sport for me,” Steele told the crowd. “It’s part of my DNA and something that I truly love to do. As much as you see, there are countless hours I spend in the gym that no one sees.

“… As much as I give to basketball, it gives me so much more in return.”

That list of rewards includes an opportunity to play at the college level. Although Steele’s decision is set, it isn’t detracting from her senior goals.

“It’s definitely a relief just to know where I’m gonna end up,” Steele said. “But I definitely still have work to do in high school. We’re definitely still trying to win another ring.”

