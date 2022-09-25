EDITORIAL: Art is at the heart of it awl





Public art doesn’t have to be controversial, but some folks would argue that the best art always is.

When it comes to personal taste, how in the world can one flavor make everybody happy? Jelly Donuts of course being the lone exception.

To one’s artistic palate — not palette — a certain piece might taste like a sauerkraut donut filled with raw rutabaga bits.

We’ve seen that in local communities quite frequently, from “Epiphany” outside Hayden’s public library to “Ganesha” in downtown Coeur d’Alene. “Ganesha” in particular drew fire from critics who thought it was anti-Christian and hyper-phallic in nature.

“Ganesha” was created by Spokane artist Rick Davis more than a decade ago. Just last month, Davis was making artistic headlines again in Coeur d’Alene with his offering of a piece called “Solidarity,” which the City Council shied away from after loud complaints from citizens.

So art pushing the envelope to the point that some viewers whine about perceived paper cuts isn’t all that unusual.

On Friday the city dedicated the $75,000, 24-foot tall piece called “The Monument to Peace and Unity.” It earned preferred placement, residing where virtually everyone heading into downtown Coeur d’Alene can’t miss it, at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard, Government Way and Fort Grounds Drive.

Even though a commitment to the artwork was made a year and a half ago, its timeliness is unfortunately as relevant as ever. Just ask Patriot Front visitors or any number of hate-mongers targeting Coeur d’Alene and North Idaho.

“The art was created to be a welcome to our city, to all people,” a city press release said. “It demonstrates Coeur d’Alene’s long-standing commitment to the dignity and the worth of every individual.”

Knowing that not Everybody’s going to be joining hands and rejoicing in the prominent reminder to unite and respect disparate beliefs and viewpoints, we say: Well done, Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission and City Council.

And we echo the words of artist Thomas Kinkade, who spoke for many of us when he noted, “Art transcends cultural boundaries.”

But it’s OK for those who disagree — because that’s also at the heart of good art.

“It was Public Art,” humor columnist Dave Barry wrote in speaking for many others, “defined as art that is purchased by experts who are not spending their own personal money.”