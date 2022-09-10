Edinburgh football shuts out Switzerland County

For the first time since 1961, Edinburgh still has an unbeaten football team after the first four weeks of the season.

Caleb Murphy threw for three touchdown passes and the Lancers’ defense more than made up for that in a 19-0 triumph at Switzerland County on Friday night.

Our defense played to perfection on our game plan,” Edinburgh Coach Tyler DeSpain said. “They had certain things that we could key on, and we did what we needed to do defensively to win the game. That’s kind of the way we are right now. We know that we’re young at the quarterback spot, and our defense needs to help us out a little bit.”

Murphy helped himself out a few times, too.

The Lancers (4-0) got on the board with 1:07 left in the first quarter when Murphy connected with Connor Ramey on a 46-yard touchdown pass. Another long throw, this one a 40-yarder to Caleb Dewey, set up another Edinburgh touchdown; Murphy and Dewey linked up for an 11-yard score with 3:07 remaining in the half to make it a 12-0 game.

Murphy collected his third TD pass of the night at the 2:41 mark of the third period, finding Braylon Bryant from 5 yards out. That score was set up by a 55-yard screen pass to Jarrett Turner.

“We definitely have big-play capability,” DeSpain said. “It’s just that teams are now starting to key on Dewey and those deep guys. … It definitely opens up our run game, and Jarrett and Connor have done a great job of taking on that responsibility.”

The Lancers now come home for what should be their toughest game of the year to date next week against North Daviess — and being able to come into that one with a perfect record should have the fans at a Fever pitch.

“It’s an amazing feeling for the kids, for the community,” DeSpain said. “We had a heck of a crowd out here tonight to see us be able to go 4-0. The kids are excited and we’ve just got to get healthy.”