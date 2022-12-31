Edinburg named No. 1 small city in America for soccer

EDINBURG, Texas – WalletHub has named Edinburg as the number one small city for soccer in 2022.

The national personal finance website compared 294 US cities across five levels of competitive soccer: MLS, NWSL, USL and men’s and women’s Division I college soccer.

Cities had to have at least one team to be included in the study.

Edinburg has RGV FC Toros, a professional side in the United Soccer League and a feeder team for Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. RGV FC Toros play at HEB Park, a $16.8 million sports and entertainment outdoor complex that features a 9,700 seat capacity soccer-specific stadium.

Edinburg’s overall ranking, which includes large and medium-sized cities, is 34th.

Here are the ten best small-sized cities for soccer, according to WalletHub:

Edinburg, Texas Clemson, South Carolina Leesburg, Virginia Buies Creek, North Carolina Charlottesville, Virginia Chapel Hill, North Carolina Seaside, California State College, Pennsylvania West Long Branch, New Jersey Bloomington, Indiana

A panel of six experts, including a soccer coach, and sports management specialist, a soccer club administrator and a marketing scholar, evaluated each market based on 52 different criteria, assigning scores in each category based on performance.

Included in the criteria were things like how many teams were playing at each level, how well those teams performed, number of championships, franchise valuations, season ticket prices, fan engagement on Facebook, stadium capacity and attendance and the number of coaches each team had had over the last decade.

Here are the ten best large-sized cities for soccer, according to WalletHub:

Los Angeles, California Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Orlando, Florida Kansas City, Missouri Washington, DC New York, NY Atlanta, Georgia Salt Lake City, Utah St. Paul, Minnesota

Here are the ten best medium-sized cities for soccer, according to WalletHub:

Orlando, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah Cary, North Carolina Kansas City, Kansas Charleston, South Carolina Hartford, Connecticut Birmingham, Alabama Irvine, California St. Petersburg, Florida Providence, Rhode Island

The state-of-the-art HEB Park in Edinburg has many amenities, including a full-service restaurant, executive lounges, a sports bar, and 33 suites. Suites include VIP amenities and a 16-seat capacity. Park grounds include practice fields for 7v7 and 5v5 soccer, various bench areas with picnic-sized tables, a playground, and an amphitheater with a capacity for more than 2,000 individuals.

HEB Park hosts top-of-the-line professional soccer, musical concerts, high school Sporting events, and other forms of entertainment. The stadium, which is modeled after the Houston Dynamo’s BBVA Compass Stadium, is located at the intersection of East Freddy González Drive and South Raúl Longoria Road.