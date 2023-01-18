Edgewood’s Harrington commits to play volleyball at DePauw University

Kaiden Harrington does everything on the volleyball court without hesitation.

Her college plans, however, were a different story. The Edgewood senior standout and two-time Herald-Times Volleyball Player of the Year was sure she wanted to attend school after graduating from high school, but keeping volleyball in the mix was another matter.

“I wanted to keep volleyball something enjoyable and fun,” Harrington said. “I looked at playing in college as a job, but at this level (Division III), it’s a perfect balance of school and keeping volleyball fun and competitive. I’m still competitive and I wanted to keep it that way.”

She found the right place to do both, committing to head coach Deb Zellers and DePauw.

