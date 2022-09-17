Edgewater Arts Festival Returns This Weekend With Local Artisans, Bands, Beer and More

EDGEWATER — The Edgewater Arts Festival is bringing artisans, live music, a beer garden and family-friendly activities to the neighborhood this weekend.

The eighth annual fest is 11 am-7 pm Saturday and 11 am-6 pm Sunday at Granville Avenue and Broadway.

Twenty artist vendors will showcase their work at the event. There will also be bands paying tribute to Pearl Jam and Paul McCartney, and a kids’ activities area featuring School of Rock.

The festival is organized by Edgewater Artists in Motion, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting the arts through beautification projects, school programs and music events. It was created in 2009 by an Edgewater Resident who wanted to showcase the work of local artists and revitalize the neighborhood after an economic downturn.

Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided The eighth edition of the Edgewater Arts Festival returns this weekend to Granville and Broadway.

