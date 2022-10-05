Edgerr James’ son Jizzle commits to playing basketball at Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats have landed a commitment from Jizzle James, one of the top guards in the class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.

James (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is a four-star point guard for Olympia (Fla.). He’s ranked No. 9 at his position and No. 53 nationally by his composite score.

Last season as a sophomore James filled out the stat sheet, averaging 14.8 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 46% from the field, 35% from three-point range and 72% from the foul line.

Cincinnati won out over seven other schools with offers on the table, including Georgetown, NC State and Florida. The addition bumped the Bearcats up in On3’s 2023 recruiting class rankings to No. 27, just a fraction behind Kansas State, Providence and Louisville.

James is the son of Edgerrin James, who played running back for 11 years in the NFL, primarily with the Indianapolis Colts. James also played a few years for the Arizona Cardinals and his final season with the Seattle Seahawks. Altogether, He made four Pro Bowl teams and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

