“Edga’s goal, golf for everyone”

After spending more than ten years at the helm of the European Disabled Golf Association, Tony Bennett takes stock of the situation.

Tony Bennett, statements

“Disability can affect everyone, indiscriminately,” says Tony Bennett, “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich and famous.

Take Tiger Woods for example, he too nearly lost his leg in that horrific car accident, seriously risking becoming a disabled golfer”. Sure, Tiger Woods got lucky, some didn’t. This column aims to show how golf continues to be accessible and welcomes anyone with open arms, offering opportunities for play and fun at all levels.

“Golf is the ideal sport for people with disabilities” – continues Tony Bennett – “The fact that the ball is played when it is stationary is one of its great strengths, whether you have mobility problems or a serious view”.

The EDGA Tour continues to grow, in 2022 it reached the handsome figure of a hundred events held in Europe, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The G4D Tour (Golf for the Disabled Tour), which runs in conjunction with some of the biggest tournaments on the DP World Tour, provides high-profile exposure, and helps promote and broaden the entire movement.

As already illustrated, this year the G4D Tour will have an expanded program and will also include a seasonal order of merit. The novelty of Rule 25 being included in the Rules of Golf effective this year is also a big step forward in inclusion.

“For years these rules were collected in a separate booklet, making players with disabilities feel different. Now no longer. Players with mobility impairments and blinds can get aids, but will still start from the same tees, on the same course.

However, the game is the same. The world has finally woken up.” It is worth remembering the case dating back to about twenty years ago which involved the American professional Casey Martin: suffering from a congenital malformation in one leg, in order to have his right to use the cart recognized by the PGA, they had to resort to the court.

Remaining in Italy, however, the use of the cart was forbidden to a young Tommaso Perrino, and he had to play on foot with crutches. Tony Bennett continues: “EDGA’s primary focus is on providing opportunity. Then it is up to the players to commit themselves, whether they want to do it recreationally in their club, or participate in the competitions of the EDGA circuit.

If someone has the desire and passion to reach the top, they must have the possibility to be able to do it, and this our work is concentrated. Roads that were previously closed are now open. We have had players participate in major Amateur events, such as the Brabazon Trophy and the Amateur Championship.

These are events that are part of any golfer’s development process. I am sure that soon we will see Golfers with Disabilities participating in the Qualifying Schools to enter the main courses. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t try.” But another goal remains to be achieved.

“We have presented our proposal to bring golf to the Paralympics” says Bennett “We hope to receive some good news soon”. The hope is to be able to see golf at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. “Regardless of this, EDGA will continue its efforts to make the game of golf more accessible.”