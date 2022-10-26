Edgar volleyball looks to continue a special year

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) – In the Edgar gymnasium, there are banners that list the conference titles won for each sport. Under the volleyball one, only two years are listed.

Not anymore.

With a 5-0 conference record, the Wildcats won their third conference title in school history, and first since 2003.

“We’ve been trying to win that. That’s one of our goals,” senior Blocker Kendalyn Dahlke said. “And now to finally accomplish it, that’s an amazing feeling.”

The Wildcats did so with high expectations. The senior class of seven players was told at a young age they had potential. When success didn’t come as early as they expected, they were disappointed and hungry.

“We knew that in the previous years, we weren’t that good. And we had the experience and knowledge of being a great team,” senior Reagan Borchardt said.

That includes last year’s season-ending result in which the team lost to Columbus Catholic in the Sectional semifinals as a three-seed.

“I feel like the game started out and we got in our heads a little bit and it was a lot of a mind game. So this year, we focused a lot on mental toughness and the mental aspect of the game,” Dahlke said. “No one wants to be in that spot again, especially with our senior season.”

This year, the confidence has been evident. After finishing second in the conference in 2021, they finished on top of the Marawood-South this year. They scheduled Tougher teams, playing multiple Division 1 teams — and beating them — on their way to the top seed in their region.

“Throughout the season, we’ve been building up our confidence and winning games and showing what we can do,” Dahkle said. “I feel like part of it is, this is our last season. This is our last chance to show what we can do.”

Now the team finds themselves in the same spot as last year – the Sectional semifinal. The difference? They are the top seed, playing at home.

“This year, we’re putting it together and like doing great things that we know we can do,” Borchardt says.

It’s a different feeling for the Wildcats, who are the top dog instead of the underdog.

“Now that we’re finally proving what we can do and we’re getting to our full potential, coming in we’re very confident,” Dahlke said.

Edgar hosts Auburndale at 7 pm on Thursday. The Winner Advances to the Sectional final in Auburndale on Saturday.

