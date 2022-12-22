Edel Golf Expands Company With New Office In Denver

Edel Golf announced the opening of its new headquarters, assembly and fitting facility in Denver, CO as part of its expansion to grow the business worldwide.

The new facility, located North of downtown Denver, at 4930 Colorado Blvd., will give Edel more space to build out its assembly operations. It will also house a fitting facility where golfers can get fitted by master fitters.

As part of the move, Edel will remodel its location in Liberty Hill, TX, into a fitting facility and machine shop named The Edel Machine Shop. Golfers in the greater Austin, TX area will be able to come and get fit by master fitters and see its machine shop prototyping and building out limited quantity, Made in the USA golf products.

“With all the growth we’ve been experiencing over the past couple of years, it’s great to open up a new location and accommodate the growing demand with a bigger assembly facility,” said Chris Koske, chief marketing officer. “Strategically, this will give us the opportunity to keep growing and bring our products to even more Golfers worldwide. This move is a small step in our long-term strategic plans that will continue to help set the brand apart from the competition.”

Photo courtesy Edel Golf