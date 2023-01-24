Edel Golf adds SMS Pro to Swing Match System line of Irons

Edel is unleashing its SMS (Swing Match System) weighting for players looking for Ultimate control with the SMS Pro irons. Ryan Barath

First, it was the SMS Wedges, then the original SMS player’s distance irons. Now Edel is unleashing its SMS (Swing Match System) weighting for players looking for Ultimate control with the SMS Pro irons.

The key design feature of the SMS Pro Irons is three interchangeable weight ports on their back muscle to help match the Irons to any golfer’s preferred feel and swing release pattern. Just like with adjustable sliders or weights on a driver, a heavier weight on the toe can help slow down face rotation or help speed it up when placed towards the heel.

The weights serve a second purpose, too, to help reduce ball speed loss on mishits by placing more mass behind the trending mishit area of ​​the face depending on the player. The stock weights are a two-gram Titanium weight and a single 8-gram tungsten weight.

The Irons are produced using a multistep Precision grain forging process using 1025 carbon steel to maximize feel and consistency.

Like the SMS wedges, the SMS Pro Irons offer a milled Sole for Ultimate consistency club to club and is optimized with a Tri-step design. The leading edge area helps the club resist digging into the ground, the middle area marks the effective bounce area of ​​the sole, and the trailing edge relief helps make the Sole play thinner for better ground interaction.

Specs

SMS Pro iron specs. Edel Golf



Price and availability

The SMS Pro Irons are offered 3-PW and come stock with KBS Tour iron shafts and Golf Pride grips. Additional custom options are available, along with other weight options for further customization: 4-gram, 6-gram and 10-gram.

The Irons are priced at $250 per club and will be in select retail locations and fitters starting Feb. 24, 2023.

