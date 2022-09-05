Eddie’s Hour gives Edgewood High School students time to just be | Local Education

PAMELA COTANT For the State Journal



When Edgewood High School was contemplating a different daily schedule, students and their families took a survey about their thoughts.

“One of the things that came to the surface was the opportunity for kids to have a little fun, downtime, really a break from classes,” Principal Jerry Zander said. “It could be educational, but it wouldn’t go in the grade book.”

Students at the Catholic high school have packed days, and except for study hall, most of their courses are college prep, he said.

So that led to the creation of Eddie’s Hour, when students choose from a variety of activities ranging from taking a nature walk to playing board games. Teachers and staff came up with more than 50 ideas to offer to students Thursday for the first Eddie’s Hour, which is named after the school’s mascot.

School nurse Sue Richards chose to lead students on a contemplative nature walk, which was followed by a discussion on ways to become “spiritually fit” and handle any adversity that comes their way.

“To have peace, to have focus, it should start with you … So many people are looking for peace when actually it’s inside you,” Richards said.

Junior Rowan White, a hockey goalie, said he signed up for the activity led by Richards because he thought it might help him with the important mental side of the game.

“I thought it would be a nice way to get outside and calm down from all the work,” sophomore Bridget Wilson said.

Sophomore Israel Serrano said he thought the walk would be interesting and a break.

Zander said a “scheduling committee” — a group of administrators, teachers, parents and students — led the research on a new schedule about three years ago, but implementation was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the new schedule, an hour is set aside every Thursday, and on some of those days the activity is liturgy, pep rallies and speakers. Eddie’s Hour will take place on 16 to 20 Thursdays during the school year, Zander said. The activities offered may change, and students can choose which one they want to attend each time.

Last week Zander Hosted an Eddie’s Hour by opening up the gym for students to play basketball, and this week, when Eddie’s Hour is scheduled again, the students will play kickball outside.

Other activities included a chance for students to kick field goals and a Fantasy football draft.

A survey also went out to students to ask what they thought of the first Eddie’s Hour and if they had ideas for future ones, Zander said.

The importance of taking care of students’ mental health solidified with the stresses of COVID-19, and the idea of ​​community also is important for a school that’s not big, like Edgewood, Zander said.

“With virtual learning and even wearing masks, we lost a bit of that community feel,” he said.

Richards said she sees students constantly on the go, competing for grades and dealing with anxiety.

“What I can offer students is a view on how to take time for yourself, a quieting of yourself, and how important that is to do daily,” Richards said. “Prior to being a school nurse, I was a Parish nurse, so I have that piece of spirituality that I bring with me.”

Richards said she spends an hour early every morning filled with prayer, reading and quiet.

She also wanted students to see the importance of being connected to nature. A dedicated walker, Richards took students through part of the neighborhood, through a wooded area and down to the Edgewood Boardwalk on the marshy shore of Lake Wingra.

When the group sat down in a grassy area on the Edgewood College campus adjacent to the high school grounds, Richards had them take three minutes to sit in silence. She also gave them a rock on which to write the word “upaguru.” The word means “the teacher nearby,” or any object or person who crosses one’s path and becomes a teacher. She suggested they put it in a pocket or their backpack where they can pull it out.

Richards said later her quiet time has come with a lot of practice and she wanted to get across to the students that being in touch with nature or noticing the teachers take setting aside time to practice like they do with other activities.

Junior Molly Esch saw the importance of what Richards was teaching because she is busy during the year with tennis, basketball and soccer. She said her classes are tough because she is a junior. She also spends a lot of time surrounded by people.

“I just haven’t been close to God lately because I’ve been busy,” she said.

White said he liked the chance to be with his friends during Eddie’s Hour and it felt like almost a “mini field trip.”

“We’re inside so much it kind of gives you a good break and it kind of gives you some energy to go back into the rest of the week,” junior Ben Block said.

