Eddie Lewis Enrolls With South Carolina Football

It was reported on Monday afternoon by GamecockCentral’s Chris Clark that Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis, a Portal target identified by the staff earlier this month, has officially enrolled at South Carolina.

Lewis will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Gamecocks next year. Lewis is considered a Weapon as a receiver and return man. From his years at Rutgers and Memphis making plays, he’s totaled 94 catches for 1,173 yards and twelve receiving touchdowns.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button