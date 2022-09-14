Eddie George’s FBS transfers impacted Tennessee State football

Tennessee State football Coach Eddie George and athletics director Mikki Allen have talked recently about moving the Tigers from the FCS to the FBS level.

The Tigers (0-2) will get the chance this week to see an FBS program up close when they travel to Middle Tennessee State (1-1) for a 6 pm (ESPN+) game at Floyd Stadium.

George, in his second season, is depending on several former FBS players to build his program. They added 15 FBS transfers to the roster this season, and several have already made an impact.

“We’re still kind of in that Chemistry phase trying to figure out what roles these guys fit into,” George said. “Some are still finding their way, and some are already really coming on.”

Here are some of the FBS transfers who are playing well:

Gleson Sprewell, safety, Houston: Tied for first on the team in solo tackles (11) with linebacker Jahsun Bryant and third in total tackles (14). Also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass.

K’Vaughan Pope, linebacker, Ohio State: Tied with last year’s leading tackler and fellow linebacker James Green at fourth with 11 tackles. Would likely have more tackles if he hadn’t been ejected in the first game for targeting. Also forced a fumble and has a quarterback hurry.

Zack Dobson, wide receiver, MTSU/West Virginia: Took a shovel pass 67 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the season opener. Leads the team and ranks fourth in the OVC in average receiving yards per game (79). Has eight catches.

Tyshean Jefferson, wide receiver/returner, Western Kentucky: Former Beech standout was called on to return kickoffs after Dayron Johnson suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason. Jefferson is averaging 17.3 yards on eight kickoff returns, which is seventh in the OVC.

Jashon Watkins, cornerback, Memphis: Former East Nashville star blocked a field goal against Jackson State last week. Recorded eight total tackles on the season, including one for a loss, and broke up two passes.

Matthew Phillips, kicker, Arkansas: Former Brentwood High kicker and punter has earned the kickoff duties. He has three touchbacks on eight kicks and is averaging 62.5 yards.

Darrell Branch, Offensive lineman, Arizona: Moved up to the second team at right guard Backing up Chazan Page.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.