Ed Reed will no longer Coach football at HBCU Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed, an NFL Hall of Famer, will no longer be the head football Coach at HBCU program Bethune-Cookman, just 25 days after the Wildcats announced an agreement between the two parties.

The news came as a bombshell on Saturday morning when Reed tweeted out the below statement that he and the school could not come to an agreement on a contract. Reed had hoped to follow in the footsteps of previous HBCU football coaches with professional football experience, like Deion Sanders and more.

Reed also addressed his Bethune-Cookman players and recruits that were hosted for the weekend, letting them know his side of the story. He posted his talk with his team on Instagram Live. Former Jackson State head Coach and current Colorado head Coach Deion Sanders also joined the Instagram Live, consoling Reed and providing words of uplift.

As Ed Reed addressed his Bethune-Cookman players and recruits telling them he would no longer be the head coach, former Jackson State and current Colorado head Coach Deion Sanders consoled his fellow NFL Hall of Famer during an emotional moment pic.twitter.com/FP4vCuE3mX — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) January 21, 2023

Reed and Bethune-Cookman parting ways makes the Wildcats the only FCS program with a head coaching vacancy, just 11 days before National Signing Day.

There are 26 recruits on campus today at Bethune Cookman that were prepared to commit to Ed Reed and his now former program. — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) January 21, 2023

ALL-SWAC cornerback Omari-Hill Robinson, one of the top players in all of HBCU football, was not a fan of Reed and Bethune-Cookman parting ways and stated his frustrations on twitter.