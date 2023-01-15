Ed Reed: ‘Prime Was Not Wrong’ and HBCU Administrators Have ‘Broken Mentalities’

Ed Reed says it’s only been a “week and a half” since he agreed to accept the job as head football Coach at Bethune-Cookman,” according to the Hall of Famer’s Tik Tok video. Reed is displaying a great amount of frustration — which is not a good sign.

Ed Reed

.

