Ed Reed claims he’s been forced out as football Coach at Bethune-Cookman

Less than a month in, Ed Reed’s tenure at Bethune-Cookman University is over.

On Saturday morning, Reed took to social media and announced his contract would not be ratified by the university after an agreement between the parties had been in place. Later, via Instagram, Reed claimed he was being forced out of the position by B-CU. The post was accompanied by a 15-plus-minute video depicting Reed ranting about the situation at a podium.

The two sides reached an agreement in principle on Dec. 27, but no terms were ever released.

“I am NOT withdrawing my name as the head coach at Bethune-Cookman,” his Instagram post read. “The administration and the AD are forcing me out. Thank you to all that supported me and my staff through this process. Good day and God bless.”

