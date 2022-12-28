Ed Reed becomes the latest former NFL star to accept a college football head coaching position

Ed Reed is the latest former NFL star to join the college football coaching ranks. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Baltimore Ravens star was announced as the new head coach at Bethune-Cookman.

The school announced that it entered into an agreement in principle with Reed to be its 16th head football coach. Reed follows several high-profile hires in recent years of former NFL stars to go into coaching. The most recent was Trent Dilfer at UAB, but Eddie Georgia at Tennessee State and of course, Deion Sanders at Jackson State and now Colorado have created a trend.

Reed had a very limited run as an NFL Assistant coach. He was the Assistant defensive backs Coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

With the Ravens, Reed was a nine-time Pro Bowler, named All-Pro 6 times and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. Reed was also named to the NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s. Reed, who was a standout at Miami in college, was one of the stars on a defense that from 2006-2012, helped lead the Ravens defense that was key to 4 AFC North Division titles, 3 AFC Championship game Appearances and a Super Bowl title .