ECU Basketball Set to Host Minges Madness Oct. 26

GREENVILLE, NC – ECU’s men’s and Women’s basketball programs will host Minges Madness on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 pm to kick off the upcoming season. The event is free with doors opening at 6:30 pm

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will get a free t-shirt and the first 100 will get a free pizza courtesy of Pizza Hut.

Attendees can expect an interactive event that will feature a dunk contest, three-point contest, performances by the ECU Dance Team, the ECU Drumline and an opportunity to meet coaches and student-athletes. A few lucky fans will have an opportunity to partner with a member of the men’s and women’s basketball teams for the three-point contest.

Throughout the event, five ECU students will have the opportunity to make a half-court shot for a $1,000 scholarship. At the end of the event, there will be an opportunity for everyone in attendance to receive a prize courtesy of Jimmy John’s.

Free Parking will be available in the Shreve Silver Lot and fans are asked to enter through Gate 2 of Minges Coliseum. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the lower level.

Fans can also attend the 2022 Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon Hosted by the Pirate Club on Oct. 26 in Harvey Hall from 11:30 am-1:00 pm Attendees will hear from Women’s basketball head Coach Kim McNeill men’s basketball head coach Michael Schwartz and student-athletes from both programs. The event will feature a buffet from Parkers BBQ, raffle items, team posters, Q/A session with coaches, photos with PeeDee and autographs from coaches and student-athletes. Individual tickets are $20 and $200 for a table of 10 seats.

Sign up to attend the luncheon here or by calling the Pirate Club at 252-737-4540.