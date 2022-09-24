ECU basketball reveals new uniforms to begin the Mike Schwartz era

It’s a brand new era of East Carolina basketball, and with it, come some fresh uniforms. The ECU basketball social media account revealed on Friday a new set of uniforms for the coming season.

New head coach Michael Schwartz and his team will don four new uniforms this year. ECU has a white, gold, purple and black uniform to wear this season. The white, gold and purple each feature the old school “Pirates” script in cursive. The black uniforms have “EAST” across the top of the number and “CAROLINA” on the bottom.

It’s a complete change from what the Pirates wore the last several years with head coach Joe Dooley. The Pirates script font hasn’t been used in years. And last year’s “East Carolina” on the front of the jersey was all in one block above the number.

When we play, we play in style!?? 4 colors, 4 uniforms, all Pirate!#PurpleReign??‍?? pic.twitter.com/4aOP3BncfG — East Carolina Men’s Basketball (@ecubasketball) September 23, 2022

The uniforms are reminiscent of the Los Angeles Lakers in many ways. The purple features the Pirates script and numbers in gold with a white outline, highlighted by gold stripes down the sides. The white uniforms have purple lettering and numerals with a gold stripe down the side outlined in purple. The gold uniforms have the font and numbers in purple, with purple stripes down the side. And the black uniform has gold lettering and numerals with gold stripes and some purple trim mixed in.

Wynston Tabbs (purple), Brandon Johnson (white), Javon Small (gold) and Quentin Diboundje (black) were the players featured in the uniform reveal drop on Friday.

Schwartz, the former associate head coach under Rick Barnes at Tennessee, was hired in March to take the place of Dooley. Dooley was let go at the conclusion of last season following a 15-15 campaign, including a 6-11 record in The American. Tabbs, who missed all of last year with an injury, Returns from last year’s roster, along with Johnson, Small, RJ Felton, Ludgy Debaut and Dave Kasanganay.

Schwartz and his staff added several newcomers, including high school players Saxby Sunderland, Kalib LaCount, Ezra Ausar, Valentino Pinedoand Elijah Jones, as well as transfers Diboundje (Tennessee) and Jaden Walker (Iowa State), and JUCO product Benjamin Bayela. Schwartz also added walk-ons Colin McKenzie and Jaxon Ellingsworth.

ECU is set to open its season on Tuesday, Nov. 8 against Mercer inside Minges Coliseum. The Pirates will hold their first official preseason practice on Tuesday, Sept. 27.