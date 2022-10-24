Economic growth, producing business leaders the goal for now dual credit CEO program

MACOMB (WGEM) – This school year marks the fourth class that has moved through the McDonough County CEO program, but the first class that is eligible to earn dual credit through Western Illinois University.

CEO is a program that allows a select number of high school Juniors and Seniors to meet 90 minutes per day, five days per week. The class facilitator, Alison Jefferson, said students get the opportunity to meet local business owners while also gaining hands-on experience of what it takes to build a startup.

Jefferson also said that students who participate in CEO are more likely to give back their skills to the community.

“It gives them more appreciation for what we have in the community,” Jefferson said. “We have found that students will be more likely to say that they would return home if they do leave for a while to attend school or that they would like to stay here and start a business at some point in the future.”

Since the class came to McDonough County in the 2019-2020 school year, 46 students have gone through the program. There are currently 16 students in this school year’s class.

Macomb junior Ivy Chapla said the skills she learns in CEO aren’t matched by a regular classroom.

“Leadership, learning how to communicate and speak up and stepping out of your comfort zone are the three core things that we learn in this class,” Chapla said. “I feel like in class we kind of touch on it, but you don’t get the hands-on experience you do in here.”

Heavily involved in FFA, Chapla said the extracurricular provides leadership training, but lacks the business aspect. That’s where she said the CEO program comes into play.

“I feel like it [FFA] touches on leadership, but it doesn’t take the business area of ​​it, and so I feel like getting that experience here [CEO] will help me in the long run,” Chapla said.

For Macomb junior Tyler Shannon, he described the CEO program as a getaway from a standard classroom.

“It’s a great place to learn without having to go to school,” Shannon said. “We try not to consider this as a class, but as more of a team.”

Shannon said now that the program is listed as a dual credit class, it could incentivize more students to enter the program.

In addition to the original two credit hours the CEO program gives for high school, the dual credit option gives students the ability to earn three credits from WIU.

Dean of College of Business and Technology Craig Conrad said the program gives students an early advantage before they even enter a college classroom.

“We’ve learned a whole lot about the program and the benefits it provides to the students,” Conrad said. “We think that the dual credit program here at WIU is a great way for students to get their first step towards a college education.”

While Craig said the McDonough County CEO is the only area program that WIU offers dual credit for, he said there are active efforts being made to offer the same credit to other area CEO programs.

“We’ve had communications with several counties and expanding their programs,” Conrad added.

Other area counties that have a CEO program include Schuyler and Brown Counties, which combine their students to form Brown Schuyler CEO.

The first Brown Schuyler CEO class came during the 2020-2021 school year.

CEO is ran through the Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship and reaches 288 schools nationwide.

