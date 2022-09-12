Eckstein School in Glendale now used as a cultural arts center

From the time Betty Francis was a child, Eckstein School in Glendale played a big role in her life.

So, before the 91-year-old died in May, she helped ensure the historic K-8 school that served Black children from 1915 to 1958 would continue to play a big role in the life of the community.

Francis grew up across the street from Eckstein School, attended it as a child and later worked years to help save it from the wrecking ball.

She also donated scores of rare photographs of Eckstein School students, teachers and administrators to the Eckstein Cultural Arts Center, which fellow Glendale Resident William Parrish is developing in the former school at 42 Washington Ave.

‘A Treasure Trove of history’

“It was important to Betty to fight for Eckstein School because it was a Treasure Trove of history for the children who were educated there,” Francis’ son, Clinton Francis of Orlando, Florida, said.

A teacher at Eckstein School in Glendale poses with her students.

“The true history is important to be told and Eckstein with its Founders and the children who attended there would not have been recognized otherwise.”

Parrish is executive director of the cultural arts center set to open in the school, which the former property owner wanted to Raze for a convalescent home.

The property owner gave up the plan after the Cincinnati Preservation Association bought the building and grounds to allow Parrish, Betty Francis and others to turn it into a cultural center.

