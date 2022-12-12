Eckerd Artists for Impact club holds fundraising fair for victims of Hurricane Ian – News

All event-entry ticket sales (ranging from $5 in advance to $10 at the door) went to the Red Cross to support victims of the Category 4 Hurricane that hit Florida in late September, devastating communities in Southwest Florida. Some students have been personally impacted by the storm, causing an outpouring of community support with several fundraising and awareness events held at Eckerd throughout this semester.

AFI is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and aims to “provide a platform for artists and give back to the communities around us.” In 2021, AFI established its first collegiate chapter at Eckerd College, under the leadership of now-seniors Willow Hart and Gillian Probert.

Previously, AFI held two on-campus artist fairs that raised $1,000 for both the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and Community Action Stops Abuse.

Gillian, a co-president of AFI and a senior management and visual arts student from San Diego, California, says events like these serve a dual purpose: raising money for a good cause and helping student artists sell their art in a professional setting. “[Artisan fairs] are super important to give artists a chance to practice selling their art and to show that we can gather and help our community with our talents,” she says.